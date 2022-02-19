Latest Update! Akshaye Khanna collaborates with Ajay Devgn in ‘Drishyam 2’

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn has completed the first schedule of Drishyam 2 directed by Abhishek Pathak and moved on to his next one, Bholaa. The seven-day schedule of Drishyam 2, which began last week, was held in Navi Mumbai. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, a surprise element was seen in the cast – Akshaye Khanna who joined their shoot. This will be Ajay and Akshaye’s fourth film together as the two actors appear together in a movie after 12 years. Their last movie together was Aakrosh (2010).

Ajay and Akshaye have earlier worked together in several movies including Anees Bazmee’s Deewangee, JP Dutta’s LOC and Priyadarshan’s Aakrosh. “They first worked together in Deewangee and got along like a house on fire and it was Ajay who suggested that they approach the younger actor this time when Abhishek started casting for the movie. It will be great to see their on-screen chemistry once again.”

The movie sees Ajay (Vijay Salgaonkar), Tabu (IGP Meera Deshmukh), Shriya Saran (Nandini Salgaonkar) and Ajay and Shriya’s two daughters, Ishita Dutta (Anju) and Mrunal Jadhav (Anu), reprising their roles from Drishyam (2015). The film was to begin shooting from the first week of January this year but it got delayed due to the third wave. A small schedule of Bhola was held during this time.

After completing the first schedule of Drishyam 2, Ajay has moved to the shoot for Dharmendra Sharma’s Hindi remake of Kaithi, titled Bholaa, from this week. The movie is being shot in various locations in Mumbai.

