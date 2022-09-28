Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case

MUMBAI :The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asserted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out a fair, impartial and thorough probe into the suicide of actor Jiah Khan but her mother Rabia Khan was trying to procrastinate and delay the trial by insisting that it was a homicide.

The case is presently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah's boyfriend, for abetting her suicide on June 3, 2013. Rabia Khan has been claiming that Jiah was murdered.

The bench in its order noted that a detailed investigation was carried out by the CBI from all possible angles and it concluded that it was a case of suicide.

"Repeated insistence of the petitioner to procure a finding from the Court that death of the victim, in this case, was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial," the court said.

The entire approach of Rabia Khan appears to procure an order from this Court, without facing trial, that the death of the victim was homicidal and not suicidal. This kind of approach appears to circumvent the due process of law, the HC said.

