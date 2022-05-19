Latest Update! ED registers money laundering case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering case along with others
MUMBAI: The ED has registered a money laundering case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband businessman Raj Kundra and will soon summon them. The case is based on a Mumbai police FIR against Kundra and others, alleging they ran pornographic apps.

Also Read: Oops! This is how netizens REACT to Shilpa Shetty’s decision of taking a break from social media

The ED is probing financial transactions of Kundra and the other accused, including with those based overseas. ED sources

said the case was registered last week after examining the collected details and the ED will start summoning those connected with the case after a few days. Earlier, the ED had collected a copy of an FIR by Mumbai police against Kundra and others, and requested the copies of chargesheets filed against the accused. The police had chargesheeted them.

Also Read: MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”

Earlier Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with pornography case. On the other hand Shilpa Shetty recently reacted to husband Raj Kundra’s pornography case. The actress said it was a tough time and the family is slowly trying to overcome the difficult situation.

Credit: TOI

