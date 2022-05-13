Oops! This is how netizens REACT to Shilpa Shetty’s decision of taking a break from social media

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who enjoys a massive following of 25.4 million followers on Instagram has now decided to take a social media detox owing to the boredom and monotony of it.

This sudden decision has left all her fans shell shocked. Right after overcoming the biggest hurdle of her life with her husband Raj Kundra‘s p*rnoraphy case, the actress was just getting back to normalcy and was quite active on her social media handles, sharing time to time updates for her fans.

While many of her fans wondered why Shilpa Shetty took such a sudden decision of taking a break from social media, some netizens also went on to brutally troll the actress for the same. The trolls also went on to say that the actress should tell her sister Shamita Shetty to leave social media too.

A user commented, “Tell ur sister Shamita to go off social media ?”, while another commented, “Plastic surgery karwa ke ana ab”. “We will not miss you. Say goodbye permanently,” a netizen reacted. A user even joked, “Thank you so much please tell Shamita too”

On the work front, Shilpa has Nikamma and Sukhee in the pipeline. A few days earlier the actress shared a poster from Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police force which marks her OTT debut and makes her the first female cop in Rohit’s cop-verse.

Credit: koimoi