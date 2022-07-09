Latest Update! Kamal R Khan has been granted bail over controversial tweets, to be released on THIS date

MUMBAI: A court here on Wednesday granted bail to actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with the 2020 case of controversial tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. On Tuesday, another court here granted bail to him in a molestation case of 2021.

The FIR against him was registered in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Also Read: Latest Update! Mumbai Court grants bail to KRK in molestation case, but will remain in jail for controversial tweets

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by the suburban Versova police. Khan, however, was retained in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Also Read: Latest Update! KRK’s bail plea hearing in connection with controversial tweet in 2020 adjourned to Monday

The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman. The complainant had alleged that Khan had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

Credit: The Free Press Journal



