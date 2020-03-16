Latest Update! Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh’s statement in connection with Nude Photoshoot for a magazine

MUMBAI: Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recorded his statement at Mumbai's Chembur police station on Monday in connection with the case related to the nude photoshoot for a magazine, registered last month.

He was summoned to record his statement on August 22 in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him at the Chembur police station. However, he had requested that he be given some time to appear before the police.

An FIR was registered against the 'Padmaavat' actor at Chembur police station last month based on a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organisation. Reportedly, the actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

As per the statement issued by the Mumbai Police, Ranveer's act also apparently tried to 'corrupt' the young generation. “Actor Ranveer Singh posted his nude pictures online as well as published them in a magazine and earned money for them. At the same time, he tried to corrupt the young generations and to spoil society. Further, his actions led to a feeling of shame in the minds of women. Hence, based on the complainant's statement, an FIR has been registered against him (Singh),” said the statement.

