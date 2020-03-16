Latest Update! Ranveer Singh seeks for extension to appear before Mumbai Police in connection with nude photoshoot case

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been recently surfacing headlines for the controversial nude photoshoot for a magazine, recently sought two weeks’ time to appear before the Mumbai Police.

Reportedly, Mumbai Police summoned the actor on August 22. However, after he sought two weeks’ time, a fresh summon will be issued by the Chembur police after fixing a new date.

Earlier a non-government organisation and a Mumbai-based lawyer submitted separate applications to the Chembur police, seeking that an offence be registered against Ranveer last month. The actor had been booked for sale of obscene material and insulting a woman's modesty under the Indian Penal Code, along with publication of sexually explicit material under the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone performed Griha-Pravesh for their new abode which they recently purchased at a whopping amount of Rs 119 crore in Mumbai.

On the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite mom-to-be Alia Bhatt.

