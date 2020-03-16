Latest Update! Raj Kundra has sought a plea before Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court in connection with pornography case

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra who was named as one of the accused in the pornography case was convicted for two months in July last year

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has sought a plea in connection with the pornography charges against him before the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court. He has claimed that he does not have any direct or indirect financial link with the sale of the alleged pornographic material.

Calling his arrest, a ‘witch hunt’ Raj Kundra was quoted saying as, “I have never been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt."

Earlier this year, during the trailer launch of her movie Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty was also asked about the controversy when she indirectly dismissed the question and was seen talking about the movie.

Raj Kundra was named as one of the key accused in the pornography case and was also arrested in July last year. He stayed in jail for two months but was later granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions court. Back then, the court argued that since the trial is going to run for a long time, it will be unfair to keep the accused locked for so long. Not just this, but the court also added that since Kundra’s laptops and mobile phones of Viaan Industries are in custody, he really cannot tamper with evidence.

Credit: News 18

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:46

