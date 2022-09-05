Latest Update! Salman Khan’s lookalike arrested in Lucknow, details inside

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s lookalike Azam Ansari was booked and arrested by the Lucknow police for his antics on the road. The 34-year-old landed in trouble after he was accused of breaching the peace at a public place and booked by the Thakurganj police on Sunday. Reportedly, he was shooting for a video on the streets of Lucknow.

Also Read:Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case

Azam Ansari was dancing to the tunes of Salman Khan's song at the Ghantaghar park around 4 pm and while a few people applauded, other onlookers reportedly objected to his act, which led to a verbal spat. Due to the commotion, a police team arrived at the spot and tried to calm the locals and even requested Azam to wear his shirt.

“Azam refused, leading to resentment in the public which demanded action against him. We have booked and arrested him for breach of peace and disturbing public tranquility," an officer was quoted saying.

Also Read:Oh NO! Times when Katrina felt awkward with Salman Khan’s THIS gesture on a singing reality show

Azam Ansari is an online content creator and has over 77k followers on Instagram. His Instagram account has several videos of him dancing to Salman's songs in public places.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is waiting for his upcoming release ‘Tiger 3’, and is currently gearing up for his upcoming project 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ co-starring Shehnaaz Gill, Aayush Sharma in the prominent roles.

Credit: ETimes

