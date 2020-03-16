Lesser-Known Facts! Bobby Deol is the sole-owner of his father-in-law’s Rs 3oo-crore property, Read to know more

Bobby Deol was last seen in Praksh Jha directorial ‘Ashram’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 10:09
movie_image: 
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is well known for his appearance in films like Soldier, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Ajnabee, Humraaz and many more. He is one of the versatile actors in the film industry. But very few people know that he is the sole-owner of his father-in-law’s legacy.

Back in 1996, the Bollywood actor‘s father in law, Dev Ahuja who is the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company, had a fallout with his son Vikram. The latter moved out of the house and moved in with his girlfriend.

Also Read: Disheartening! When Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol asked Bobby Deol why he does not go to work

Reportedly, both Vikram and Dev Ahuja engaged in a flurry of complaints and counter-complaints over 14 long years. The former accused his 74-year-old father of being biased towards his sister Tania and brother-in-law Bobby Deol. He also accused his sister and the Bollywood actor of influencing his father to turn against him.

Ahuja then removed Vikram from his home, business and life. The family feud took an unexpected turn when Dev Ahuja passed away. Instead of Vikram, the Ashram actor was asked to step in and perform the last rights.

Also Read: Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’

It is also worth pointing out that the 14-year long conflict had a Rs 300-crore property with several claimants, which include Dev Ahuja’s son Vikram, his daughter Tania and son in law Bobby Deol, his other daughter Munisha, his estranged wife Marlene and his mistress, who is 20 years his junior.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Bobby Deol Soldier Yamla Pagla Deewana Ajnabee Humraaz Dev Ahuja Ashram Tania
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 10:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG: Actresses who were BRUTALLY BODY-SHAMED and SCRUTINIZED for their LOOKS!
MUMBAI: Body-shaming is not acceptable, but things are different when you are a celebrity. Bollywood is infamous for...
EXCLUSIVE! From Dal Dhokli to Jalebi Rabdi; Neil Bhatt and Yogendra Vikram Singh share their favourite dishes of all time
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
MUST READ: Checkout the SCRIPTED LOVE TALES of celebrities on reality shows!
MUMBAI: To gain the attention of their followers and fans, several TV celebs have faked love and even pregnancy to...
Good News! Yuvika Chaudhary becomes mom, welcomes home a new member
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula became parents to a new puppy. The new member...
Congratulations! Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi to tie the knot with beau Sangram Singh on THIS date, details inside
MUMBAI: After a long wait and lots of speculations, Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi would exchange wedding vows with her...
IN VIDEO: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actress Riya Bhattacharje aka Akriti’s REELS on social media are too CUTE to HANDLE!
MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharje is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.(Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
Sonali Raut
Sexy! Here are the times Sonali Raut set the social media on fire with hot looks
Latest Video