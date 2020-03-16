Lesser-Known Facts! Bobby Deol is the sole-owner of his father-in-law’s Rs 3oo-crore property, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is well known for his appearance in films like Soldier, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Ajnabee, Humraaz and many more. He is one of the versatile actors in the film industry. But very few people know that he is the sole-owner of his father-in-law’s legacy.

Back in 1996, the Bollywood actor‘s father in law, Dev Ahuja who is the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company, had a fallout with his son Vikram. The latter moved out of the house and moved in with his girlfriend.

Reportedly, both Vikram and Dev Ahuja engaged in a flurry of complaints and counter-complaints over 14 long years. The former accused his 74-year-old father of being biased towards his sister Tania and brother-in-law Bobby Deol. He also accused his sister and the Bollywood actor of influencing his father to turn against him.

Ahuja then removed Vikram from his home, business and life. The family feud took an unexpected turn when Dev Ahuja passed away. Instead of Vikram, the Ashram actor was asked to step in and perform the last rights.

It is also worth pointing out that the 14-year long conflict had a Rs 300-crore property with several claimants, which include Dev Ahuja’s son Vikram, his daughter Tania and son in law Bobby Deol, his other daughter Munisha, his estranged wife Marlene and his mistress, who is 20 years his junior.

Credit: koimoi