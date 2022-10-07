Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the films rejected by Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor

From Band Baaja Baaraat to 2 States, Ranbir Kapoor refused to work in these Bollywood films which later was bagged by other Bollywood celebs
MUMBAI: Soon-to-be father Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan. But surprisingly there are few films which were initially rejected by the Shamshera actor and those movies were finally bagged by other Bollywood biggies.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhter was keen enough to cast Ranbir for her road trip drama ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, but somehow, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan stepped in and bagged the lead role of Arjun Saluja and the movie was a blockbuster success.
Another famous Bollywood movie the Brahmastra refused was ‘Gully Boy’ as he did not want to play the second fiddle to Ranveer Singh and thus Gehraiyaan fame Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged the role.
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor missed the opportunity of romancing wifey Alia Bhatt in ‘2 States’ which later went on to become Arjun Kapoor’s one of the biggest hits.
