Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the films rejected by Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Soon-to-be father Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan. But surprisingly there are few films which were initially rejected by the Shamshera actor and those movies were finally bagged by other Bollywood biggies.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhter was keen enough to cast Ranbir for her road trip drama ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, but somehow, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan stepped in and bagged the lead role of Arjun Saluja and the movie was a blockbuster success.

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ was initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor who turned down the project as he was not convinced with the script and later Maneesh Sharma’s directorial marked the Bollywood debut of Gully Boy fame Ranveer Singh co-starring Anushka Sharma in the female lead.

Another famous Bollywood movie the Brahmastra refused was ‘Gully Boy’ as he did not want to play the second fiddle to Ranveer Singh and thus Gehraiyaan fame Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged the role.

Another popular film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ starring Ranveer Singh was initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor but somehow the Padmaavat actor ended up bagging the role of Kabir Mehta.Bollywood actor Imran Khan starrer ‘Delhi Belly’ was the most talked about town film at that time. The makers of the movie initially wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role but Imran Khan landed the lead role instead of Ranbir Kapoor.

Aww! Ranbir Kapoor missed the opportunity of romancing wifey Alia Bhatt in ‘2 States’ which later went on to become Arjun Kapoor’s one of the biggest hits.

