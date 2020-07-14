This little fan pays tribute to Sushant in a special way

MUMBAI: It’s been a month now since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput, but Bollywood and fans are still not able to come to terms with this news.

Fans are sharing several posts of the late actor on social media and demanding justice for him. Many names are being taken. His followers are saying that the celeb friends who showed sympathy on his demise were not around when the actor needed them the most. These include Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There were also news reports that the actor was replaced in many big movies.

And now, we have come across a video where we see a little fan paying a tribute to the late Chhichhore actor in by singing. And he does it really well.

Have a look at the full video.

This was indeed a great tribute. The actor was loved by all age groups of the audience and is being missed by fans and Bollywood.

The actor will last be seen in Dil Bechara, which marks Sanjana’s acting debut, while Mukesh Chhabra will be debuting as director. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

