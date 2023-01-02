From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to some great trending news from Bollywood, and now we are back with the new list of trending news of the day from the entertainment world.

Main Khiladi song

The first news which is currently trending all over the internet is the new song from the movie Selfiee Main Khiladi Tu Anari, the original song which had Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan is been remade for the movie Selfiee which has Emraan Hashmi along with the Khiladi Kumar. It was released today and it is grabbing the attention of the fans. Also, it is trending all over the internet.

Project K

Project K, which has Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading role has been the talk of the town since a long period of time and today, there are articles revealing that the movie will be released in 2 parts. This news has brought the wave of happiness among the fans and is trending all over the internet.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starts the shoot of his new action thriller titled Jawan after the success of the movie Pathaan and the latest picture from the set is getting viral all over the internet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is trending as the filmmaker is the talk of the town for his cinematic universe and his new movie with Thalapathy Vijay. It is said that this movie will be the part of his universe in the future. The news created a strong buzz all over the social media.

