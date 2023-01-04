LOL! As Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar’s video goes viral, Nick Jonas grabs attention; netizen say, “Nick be like ye itna kyu hansri kuch samajh ni aaya”

Priyanka Chopra’s video of laughing out loud while talking to Karan Johar has gone viral. But, it is Nick Jonas who has grabbed everyone’s attention. Read on to know more...
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI:   Last night, Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, and others attended an event. Of course, all eyes were on Priyanka as her statement about being cornered in the industry had made it to the headlines a few days ago.

Well, Priyanka and Karan happily hugged each other and the former was also seen laughing out loud while talking to the filmmaker. The video of the same has gone viral, but more than PeeCee and Karan, it is Nick Jonas who has grabbed everyone’s attention.



Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! All is well between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar and THIS video is a proof

Nick is seen very clueless in the video, and netizens have hilarious reactions to it. A netizen commented, “Nick be like i don't care who r u.” Another Instagram user commented, “Nick behaving like wife ke rishtedaaro ka function hai.” One more netizen commented, “Nick be like ye itna kyu hansri kuch samajh ni aaya or ranbeer ko to ignore hi kardia.” Check out the comments below...

 

What do you have to say about Nick Jonas’ expression in the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in Love Again, Citadel (web series), and Jee Le Zaraa. Currently, Jee Le Zaraa is the only Hindi project that she has in her kitty. But, as the actress is in Mumbai right now, we are sure her fans must be expecting that she will sign a movie soon.

Also Read: Shocking! "Why to attend event if Bollywood is bad" netizens trolls Priyanka Chopra as she attends an event

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

