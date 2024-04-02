Lol! Shabana Azmi reveals Tabu teased her about her kissing scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Karan JOhar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a huge success and had some big talents like Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. One scene that was the talk of the town was the kissing scene between veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Shabana said, actress Tabu, who is her niece in real life, teased her about her kiss with Dharmendra, calling her ‘shaitaan’.

Tabu said that her one kiss shook up the whole industry and now other veteran actresses would be willing to do a film only if there was a kissing scene in it. Tabu is the daughter of Jamal Hashmi who is Shabana’s brother.

Rocky Aur rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Anjali Arora, Tota Roy Chaudhary, among others.

