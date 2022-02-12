Lovely! Ananya Pandey’s performance leaves boyfriend Ishaan Khatter spellbound

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has been all over the headlines courtesy of her recent release Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Kawa in the lead. While Gehraiyaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience, Ananya’s performance in the movie has also grabbed a lot of attention. Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Ananya took to social media to share various moods of her character Tia from Gehraiyaan. And while the post is also showered with immense love, her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter has also sung praises for her.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ishaan shared Ananya’s post. He also shared a cute sticker with the post lauding her performance along with a medal that read as “Bravo”. Clearly, the Khaali Peeli actor has loved Ananya’s performance in the Shakun Batra directorial. Overwhelmed with Ishaan’s response, Ananya re-shared his post on his Instagram story and called him a ‘Cutie’. Needless to say, Ishaan and Ananya’s cute comment exchange on social media speak volumes about their chemistry.

To note, Ishaan and Ananya have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with each other. In fact, they are often seen hanging out together in the city dropping major hints about their relationship. Interestingly, the rumoured couple was also seen visiting Ishaan’s brother Shahid Kapoor at his residence. Talking about the work front, Ananya is currently basking in the success of Gehraiyaanan and will be next seen in pan India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credit: Pinkvilla



