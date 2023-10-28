Lovely! Did Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm their Relationship? Couple’s romantic viral video sparks speculation

The rumoured couple was photographed by paparazzi on Friday night as they left Mumbai for a dinner date. Ananya and Aditya were spotted twinning in black in a video that went viral on social media, where they were seen interacting with some of their friends at a restaurant.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 10:33
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India's second season, which debuted in January of this year, was an intriguing one in which many new startups were given a chance to earn deals from the sharks. Among them was the creator of CloudWorx, a technological start-up, who managed to get Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar to sign a deal. The latter just provided an intriguing start-up update.

Namita Thapar posted a photo from a conversation she had with Yuvraj Tomar, the founder of CloudWorx, on her official social media account. She revealed how revenues at his company had increased significantly during the previous 12 months.

(Also read: CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos

The caption for Namita Thapar’s post states, "Yuvraj of @cloudworx.ai (3D apps for business) from Season 2 met me for a strategy discussion & I was thrilled to hear that he has grown his sales 5X in one year alone. FY 23 1.5 cr to 7.5 cr. We valued him for 12.5 cr & he completed a large fundraise at a much higher valuation."

In the comments section below, she added, "Excited to have Yuvraj work on projects for Emcure manufacturing, R&D & marketing teams!"

Even Amit Jain was impressed by CloudWorx's Yuvraj Tomar when he made an appearance on Shark Tank India. At ₹12.18 crore, he negotiated a deal for 40 lakhs with 3.2% equity.

On January 2, Shark Tank India Season 2 premiered on Sony TV. There were six judges on the show, Emcure Pharmaceuticals co-founder Namita Thapar,  Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho Amit Jain, co-founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal, co-founder of BoAt Aman Gupta, and co-founder of Lenskart Peeyush Bansal.

In January 2024, the well-liked program will make its return to television with its third season. This time around, the panel will include several new Sharks, including the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts Azhar Iqubal, founder and CEO of Zomato, and founder and CEO of OYO Rooms Ritesh Agarwal.

(Also read: What! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seen leaving for a vacation together amid relationship rumors )

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Metro In Dino Dream Girl 2 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Control Call Me Bae The Night Manager Movie News Bollywood Bollywood actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 10:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Marvellous! Madonna achieved one more milestone by becoming the highest-selling female recording artist
MUMBAI: Living true to her moniker, Madonna is currently experiencing enormous success and is genuinely emerging as the...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Actress Akriti Singh is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be...
Hottie! Kashika Kapoor is here to leave you awestruck with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor is an actress and model. She's exceptionally well trained dancer, singer and a great actor. She...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama and Anuj patch up and mend their differences; Malti Devi the new villain in their married life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her bond with Imlie co-star Sai Ketan Rao, calls him her best friend, shares how she missed her family during Durga Pujo celebrations and much more
MUMBAI: Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Ishaan tries to win Savi’s trust back, latter ignore him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Akriti Singh
Hottie! Here are the times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akriti Singh
Hottie! Here are the times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas fails to impress the audience, “Story itself is very much predictable without any curious moments” – Netizens react
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Priyanka
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
Salman
Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels
Khichdi
Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed