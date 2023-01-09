What! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seen leaving for a vacation together amid relationship rumors

There is a video going viral all over, where we can see rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday leaving for a vacation. Is this the confirmation of their relationship?
Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI:  Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been grabbing attention of the fans over the time with their news of being in a relationship. There are many news and articles promising that the duo are dating. They have been clicked many times together, which have given fire to these rumors.

 

 


 
Earlier, we have seen Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey were enjoying their vacation together and the pictures were getting all over the net, and there is new video where we can se both these rumored love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey are clicked at the airport as they are leaving for another vacation. 

Well this new has grabbed the attention of the fans and it is getting viral all over, well the fans on the other hand are not keeping calm but are praising and showering all their love for Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey. 

Is this the conformation that the duo are dating each other, well there is no confirmation from anyone as of now, but we can expect some great things to come from their vacation in no time.

What are your views on this lovely couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey, do let us know in the comments section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

