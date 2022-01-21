Lovely! Shah Rukh Khan's fans do this special thing as they wait for his upcoming movie ‘Pathan;

MUMBAI: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again. A few months back music composer Vishal Dadlani has announced that they are under the making of a great song for King Khan’s upcoming movie Pathan. Since then the fans are official waiting for SRK to make an announcement.

Meanwhile, it was said that SRK will announce his comeback on his birthday. But no such thing happened as SRK has been keeping low profile posts getting the bail for his son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs case.

Fans can’t keep their calm and started creating their own special posters for SRK’s movie Pathan. In one of the posters, Shah Rukh Khan was seen coming face to face with John Abraham, who is said to play a pivotal role in the film. In one other poster, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone’s faces were seen. The pictures are taken from respective films.

Check out the poster here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's film Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Talking about his next big film Pathan, it is reported that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen sharing screen space with King Khan. Salman Khan will also be seen in the film in an extended role. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand will be making his cameo appearance in Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chadhha and R Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is written, produced, and directed by Madhavan, who is also playing the lead role in the film.

