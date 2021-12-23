Must Read! Check out the FIRST glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as he resumes shooting for Pathan post Aryan Khan’s bail

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie is making some great noise all over social media for its amazing star cast which has superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana. There is also news that the movie will have cameos of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

The shooting of the movie Pathan was on hold because of the ongoing drug case of Aryan Khan. It was October 2nd when Aryan Khan was arrested and he got bail on 29th October. And now Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shooting for the movie Pathan and here is the first-ever glimpse of the actor.

The picture sees the actor in his character look of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting long hair.

