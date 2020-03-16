Lovely! These rare and unseen pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Rekha are unmissable

MUMBAI: Rekha and Neetu Kapoor are veteran actors who impressed the film buffs with their acting chops. They both made their debut in the film industry in the 60s. Both of them still enjoy a huge fan following.

They also appeared in a few films together. Now some of their photos from Neetu's birthday party from the 70s have melted everyone’s heart. In the photos, Rekha is holding a drink and Neetu is holding a flower to her face, as they held each other’s hands. In another one, Neetu is feeding Rekha her birthday cake. Rekha also attended Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's 1980 wedding. In a rare photo from the wedding, Rekha is sitting in front of Neetu, with a hand on her knee.

Check out the pictures below.

The actresses appeared together in the 1974 film Hawas. The film also featured Anil Dhawan, Bindu and Vinod Mehra. They later appeared together in the 1978 hit film Kasme Vaade. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Randhir Kapoor, and Raakhee. Kasme Vaade was later remade in Telugu as Chesina Basalu in 1980 and Tamil as Dharmathin Thalaivan in 1988. Rekha and Neetu also acted in the 1979 superhit film Jaani Dushman. The film had an ensemble cast including Sunil Dutt, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Neetu and Reena Roy. They last worked together in the 1981 film Yaarana but this time, they didn't share any scenes.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES