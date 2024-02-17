Lovely! Yami Gautam embraces pregnancy as an empowering journey; Says ‘Being over-emotional during pregnancy’

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar initially met on the set of Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. After keeping their romance concealed from the public eye, the couple astonished fans when they shared photos of their small wedding on June 4, 2021. And on February 8 of this year, during the trailer release event for her next film Article 370, she disclosed that she is five and a half months pregnant. She went on to say that she found out she was pregnant while filming the film her husband was producing.

In an interview with the renowned news portal, Yami discusses her pregnancy and chuckles as she describes how she has 'lost count' of the different emotional 'bubbles' that have appeared in her head. “It feels really good and so empowering. Motherhood gives you a different kind of confidence and power. I’ve been working and have been independent all my life and all those things are there. But I suddenly feel so special. Something has changed in me and that change is for good. I feel like I’ve developed a different perspective towards things,” she tells us.

According to Yami, the only thing her loved ones have complained about is how little sleep she has been getting during her pregnancy. Talking about it, she says, “My mind’s always working. People around me are saying that I should catch as much sleep as I can right now because once the baby arrives, I won’t get the time. But how will I get so much sleep? I can only sleep so much (laughs)!”

Her impending motherhood has also caused her to reflect on her past and comprehend the genuine nature of parenting. “The entire reel of how I’ve been as a baby is coming alive before me. I’ve realised that nature makes no mistake and it’s us who falter. It’s so beautiful that a life is growing inside of me. There’s another heartbeat nurturing inside me and how that soul is connected to me, listening to me and feeling through me is incredible. I had heard about these things but experiencing them is very different,” the actress elaborated.

While many women become sensitive and overly emotional during pregnancy, Yami focuses on keeping positive and stress-free. “Being over-emotional during pregnancy is real. So, I’m not endorsing curbing one’s feelings but it’s also about getting control over them and knowing what’s good for me and my baby. My emotions might always be at the surface but is that good for me and my baby? I don’t know. I prefer to be happy, eating well and having my family and people I love and comfortable with around me,” she stated.

She continues, “If someone is making me uncomfortable, I’ve all the right to excuse myself. It’s a very special time and it should be enjoyed in the best possible way. Life is anyway complicated but pregnancy is a blessed time and I don’t want to over-think anything and just concentrate on mujhe kya khaana hai, kya dekhna hai aur kisse baat karni hai (smiles).”

