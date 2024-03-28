Madgaon Express actress Nora Fatehi wows her fans in her new funky look

This time, Kunal Kemmu stepped up as a director and gave the audience a fresh comedy which was very much needed as the audience could not stop themselves after watching the trailer of the movie. In Madgaon Express, Nora Fatehi impressed the audience with her performance and her amazing looks.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:30
MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu is one of the most well-known actors from the Hindi movie industry who has proven his skills over the years with his performance in movies like Kalyug, Lootcase, Superstar, The Golmaal franchise and many more other movies.

This time, Kunal Kemmu stepped up as a director and gave the audience a fresh comedy which was very much needed as the audience could not stop themselves after watching the trailer of the movie. Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut this time with ‘Madgaon Express’ starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Also read -Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie

The movie hit the theatres on 22nd March and received highly positive reviews from the audience. The movie is reported to be made with an approx. of Rs 30 Cr. The collection of the movie has been going good enough. The audience are loving the movie and appreciating Kunal Kemmu’s direction skills while also loving the performances.

While talking about the performances, we cannot forget Nora Fatehi who also plays an important part in the movie. Before this, Nora Fatehi was seen in Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer ‘Crakk’ which was an adventure action thriller. In Madgaon Express, Nora Fatehi impressed the audience with her performance and her amazing looks.

The actress never fails to grab attention from her fans and this time, the love for Nora Fatehi got even more watching her in the movie.

Now the actress has dropped some really amazing pictures on her Instagram profile and the comment section is filled with fans pouring out their love for her. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see, the actress can be seen wearing a bubble gum cargo and polo-neck body-hugging full sleeve top. The actress has an amazing fashion sense and there’s no way we can deny.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Fan Fiction! Netizens point out at loopholes as base for sequel

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:30

