Madgaon Express: ‘Baby Bring It On’ with Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary is sure to pump you up

The other day, the makers announced a new song, ‘Baby Bring It On’ from the movie along with a glimpse of the song. Today the makers released the song and it has already taken over the minds of the audience.
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: We all know how Kunal Khemu is one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry. Kunal Khemu has always impressed the audience with his performances and has never failed to steal our hearts. The actor has an amazing screen presence and is loved for his movies like Go Goa Gone and the Golmaal franchise.

Earlier, the actor was said to be making a directorial debut. Kunal Khemu is up for his directorial movie Madgaon Express. The teaser of the movie was released some time ago and the buzz quickly materialized into reality.

Given that Kunal Khemu is well-known for his absurd comedy, the audience is clearly anticipating this project and hoping that March arrives soon. This is especially true given the pairing of Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu.

The trailer announcement looked very promising and later the trailer itself raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again in the trailer. The trailer announcement really showed a multiverse of madness as we get to see Divyenndu from Mirzapur, Pratik Gandhi from Scam 1992 and even Avinash Tiwary in his Don character, all coming together. The trailer of the movie made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie.

The other day, the makers announced a new song, ‘Baby Bring It On’ from the movie along with a glimpse of the song. Today the makers released the song and it has already taken over the minds of the audience. Check out the song below:

Nora Fatehi is here to set the stage on fire while the audience is surely going to jump on the beats of the song. The song has amazing lyrics and we also get to watch Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the song, dancing to the beats.

The lyrics are creative and the music is sure to pump you up.

The Kunal Khemu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Khemu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

