Madgaon Express trailer: Divyenndu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy

The trailer of movie Madgaon Express is out and surely it will tickle your funny bone as the trailer has all the factors for a hilarious ride of laughter and confusion
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 17:21
movie_image: 
Divyendu

MUMBAI:Movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making. The movie which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu has great names like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary. The glimpses of the movie which were dropped since yesterday were getting a lot of love from the fans. Now finally the trailer of the movie is out and surely it has promised that the movie is going to be one hell of a rollercoaster ride filled with a lot of laughter and comedy of errors.

The trailer deals with 3 friends Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary who are aiming to go to Goa from their childhood but this plan never happens, but when finally lands up in Gao in their teens, they not only had a great time but also one of the most deadliest trip. The trailer definitely has all the elements that are required for a comedy of errors and we see a lot of confusion happening in the trailer itself.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Kunal Khemu announces release date of his directorial debut with a ‘Multiverse of madness’

Definitely we are going to see all these actors in a different avatar and the situational comedy which has been shown in the movie are one of the USPs and highlights of the movie. The one-liners coming from all the actors will surely be a treat to watch. Also the BGM of the movie looks very promising, surely it is going to add value to the movie viewing experience. Also the songs look very promising and we can expect some road trips and good vacation numbers from the movie. Also definitely it will be a treat to watch actor Upendra Limaye after his most loved role in movie Animal.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Madgaon Express is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, and it is one hell of a laughter riot. What are your views on the trailer of the movie Madgaon Express, and how excited are you for the same? share in the comment section below.

Movie Madgaon Express will be released on big screens on 22nd March 2024.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED

MADGAON EXPRESS Nora Fatehi Divyendu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 17:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Heeramandi all set to premiere on Netflix in April, Potentially weekly episode release
MUMBAI: At last, it is taking place. The eight-part magnum epic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is his debut on the OTT...
Vishal Vashishtha on Hotstar series Showtime and sharing screen with Emraan Hashmi – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Vashishtha has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his contribution over...
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
MUMBAI: Without question, one of the most anticipated films of the year is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Although...
Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm
MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha...
Shiv Thakare reveals his feelings of Manisha Rani winning the show and shares his thoughts about the judged of the show
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Aamir Khan's unique look shared by Darsheel Safary has taken internet by storm, take a look
MUMBAI: After announcing a sabbatical from the movies, Aamir Khan is back. On Tuesday, social media was flooded with a...
Recent Stories
Allu
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Allu
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
Tanuj
Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm
Aamir
Aamir Khan's unique look shared by Darsheel Safary has taken internet by storm, take a look
Rihanna
Rihanna whispers Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite dance number in his ears - can you guess
Madgaon Express
Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express trailer received love from the netizens! They called it, "This trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled ride from start to finish."
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST