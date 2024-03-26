Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to hold its grip on Holi

It has been 4 days since the movie Madgaon Express has hot the big screens and here are the collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 11:21
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express has been the point of conversation and was grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out. The movie that is directed by actor Kunal Kemmu has great names like Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Remo D'Souza, and others. The movie has been getting a lot of love from the fans and audience and for the amazing comedy of every actor present in the movie.

Talking about the collection the movie has collected around 2.65 crore net in India yesterday which was the holiday on the occasion of Holi. Indeed it is one of the distant figures coming from the side of the movie on holiday. The total collection made by the movie is around 9. 65 crore net in India ever since it was released. The worldwide collection of the movie has collected around 12.05 crore at the global level.

Also read Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations

Indeed these numbers from the movie Madgaon Express are grabbing the attention of the fans and definitely these are some good numbers coming from the movie that has a decent budget. No doubt it is the love of fans for good comedy movies that the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up all over.

What are your views on the movie Madgaon Express and on these collections of the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Aaliya reunited? Heartfelt note shared by her

MADGAON EXPRESS Madgaon Express collection Madgaon Express review Kunal Kemmu Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Upendra Limaye box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 11:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
MUMBAI: The 1997 Blockbuster and classic Hollywood films of all times Titanic will never be forgotten. The film had a...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer out: Miss World Manushi Chhillar dazzles in this Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner
MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is out, and the super glamorous actress Manushi Chhillar...
Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sushrii Mishraa is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Ruslaan, the teaser of the movie is...
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan who is one of the well known actors of the Hindi Film industry recently lost his cool when he saw...
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
MUMBAI: Get ready for some fresh faces lighting up the silver screen! Here are 7 exciting new on-screen pairings that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: OMG! Simran decides not to forgive Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Recent Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Bade Miyan Chote Miya
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer out: Miss World Manushi Chhillar dazzles in this Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner
Sushrii Mishraa
Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
screen pairings
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
Natasha Diddee
Natasha Diddee, food blogger with no stomach aka ‘Gutless Foodie’ passes away at 50