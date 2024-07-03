Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song

The trailer of the movie made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie. Today the makers released a song announcement and it seems so hard to stop ourselves from dancing to the beats.
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Khemu, as we all know. The actor has never failed to make us laugh, whether it is in Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise. There was earlier talk that Kunal Khemu was filming his directorial debut.

As we reported that the film's teaser had been released, the buzz quickly materialised into reality. Given that Kunal Khemu is well-known for his absurd comedy, the audience is clearly anticipating this project and hoping that March arrives soon. This is especially true given the pairing of Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu.

Also read - Madgaon Express trailer: Divyenndu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy

The trailer announcement looked very promising and later the trailer itself raised the bar high. We got to watch Nora Fatehi’s first look and then again in the trailer. The trailer announcement really showed a multiverse of madness as we get to see Divyenndu from Mirzapur, Pratik Gandhi from Scam 1992 and even Avinash Tiwary in his Don character, all coming together. The trailer of the movie made everyone laugh out loud and the audience surely has high hopes from the movie.

Today the makers released a song announcement and it seems so hard to stop ourselves from dancing to the beats. Check out the post below:

Nora Fatehi takes the centre stage in the song that is sure to make you go crazy. The song is titled ‘Baby Bring It On’.

The Kunal Khemu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Khemu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu on not acting in the movie

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

