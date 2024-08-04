Maidaan review! Strong performance and brilliant execution make this Ajay Devgn starrer a must watch

MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and was the subject of conversation from quite along period of time, we have seen the movie is getting postponed many times and finally today after long wait the movie has finally hit the big screen, the movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh in the leading role is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath let us have a look at the complete review of the movie

The plot of the movie deals with the period of 1950s and 60s and it is dealing with the central character SA Rahim who is a passionate Football coach who's dream is to coach the best team for India and get the medal for a country for the Olympics. Definitely this won't be an easy task for Rahim, many of us heard about SA Rahim and his contribution towards Football, but it is a great lesson for the many who have not known about him, what challenges and difficulties he had to go through to bring his team at Olympics level and will this team win a medal for the country is shown in the movie.

The screen play of the movie is brilliant it is gripping and it is very interesting, also the direction given by Amit Sharma Ravindernath is amazing. Movie Maidaan is one of the brilliant example of great execution and great writing.

Talking about the performance we won't be wrong in saying that this is one of the best performances coming from the side of the actor Ajay Devgn definitely the actor with his intensity has brought life to the character. On the other hand Priyamani is decent as the supporting wife, Gajraj Rao has open again surprise with his part and Rudranil Ghosh was decent too.

Talking about the positive point of the movie it has to be the brilliant execution coming from the director Amit Sharma Ravindernath, the tone of the movie is intense and emotional definitely the audience will have Tears in the eyes when they will come out from the movie, one of the major high points and the USP of the movie has to be the performance of the actor Ajay Devgn as SA Rahim. Another high point of the movie has to be be in spite of being a sports drama this movie is completely different from many other sports drama made in Indian cinema. The treatment of the movie is unique in itself, there are very few songs in the movie and definitely the songs are situational and added value to the overall experience of the movie. Every actor as the players in the movie has contributed very well and the hard work is shown on the screen, there are many Goosebumps clap worthy moments in the movie which definitely add value to the overall experience.

The negative point of the movie has to be the first half it looks little stretched and weak but the strong performance and the powerful second half comes to the rescue and definitely make The movie a worth watch.

Having said all these points definitely Maidaan has all the elements like powerful performance, solid screenplay, Goosebumps moments along with the theme of Patriotism which definitely makes the movie a must watch.

Tellychakkar goes with the 3. 5/5 for Maidaan.

What are your views for the movie Maidaan, do share your views in the comment section below.

