Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer

The trailer of the movie Main Atalm Hoon is finally out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for a complete biopic
Movie Main Atal Hoon has been grabbing the attention of the fans from quite some time, now the movie which is directed by Ravi Jadhav has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role. The first look and the teaser of the movie and the first ever look of the actor Pankaj Tripathi as India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has grabbed the attention of the fans and they were eagerly looking forward to the trailer.

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for a complete biopic with some great performance.

MUMBAI: The trailer begins with the journey of India's one of the finalist political leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The journey of the political leader is shown right from his childhood days, glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer, the trailer also showcases what sort of difficulties and challenges the former prime minister has to go through for implementation and executing different ideologies.

Talking about the expectation definitely if the movie has the actor Pankaj Tripathi, so acting performance has to be one of the take away from the movie and we are really looking forward to seeing the performance of the actor Pankaj Tripathi. Also many of us do not know many things about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, so this movie will act as the history chapter for many of us. The BGM is something which has grabbed the attention of the audience in the trailer and the same is expected in the movie which definitely enhances the movie. We can also expect some powerful dialogues in the movie glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer itself.

No doubt we won't be wrong in saying that this movie is going to be another feather in the cap of the actor Pankaj Tripathi and we are looking forward to see what the actor will offer to his fans and audience with this movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 19th January 2024.

What are your views on the movie Main Atal Hoon and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

About Author

