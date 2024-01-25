Major Update! Parineeti Chopra takes a different route in her career with THIS major decision

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most adorable faces in the Hindi movie industry and has given some unforgettable performances over the years, starting from her debut movie ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ after which she starred in the movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was her first movie as the female lead and she was paired against Arjun Kapoor.

Also read - Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'

The actress was last seen in ‘The Girl On The Train’ after which we got to see more of her personal side of life as she had found love in Raghav Chadha. The actress got married last year to the politician Raghav Chadha and we got to see the couple not just celebrating their wedding but also their first Karva Chauth later that year.

Apart from acting, there are times when Parineeti has also shown her singing talent and won people’s heart with her voice. Her song ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ from the movie ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ went viral and is a part of millions of playlists even today.

The multi-talented actress is known for her simplicity, cheerfulness and positive nature. And now the actress has made a major announcement about her taking a different route in her career. Check out the post below:

As we know that Parineeti Chopra always had the singing talent in her and so she is now making it her career. As you can see in the caption where Parineeti has poured her heart out expressing how she is happy getting into the world of music, “Music, to me, has always been my happy place... I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world.

I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic)

So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut!

I’m joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am!”

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra spills the beans on what makes her marriage with Raghav Chadha successful

Are you excited for Parineeti Chopra’s new journey? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.om for more updates from the world of entertainment.