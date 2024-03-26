Manoj Bajpayee on Interfaith Harmony: Love Beyond Boundaries

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee opens up about his nearly 18-year interfaith marriage with former actor Shabana Raza in a candid interview.
Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza, married since 2006, have been vocal about their interfaith relationship. In a recent interview ahead of the release of his Netflix series Killer Soup, Manoj addresses the question of social pressure surrounding their marriage. Contrary to expectations, both families, as per Manoj, embraced their union with open minds.

Speaking to Jist, Manoj shares, "There were no problems because my parents were broad-minded, and her parents were broad-minded too. That’s why we did not face any problems." He reflects on the wisdom of allowing two people committed to spending their lives together to navigate their journey without unnecessary interference, stating, "People who are wise, they never get in their way. People who are not wise, even God can’t help them."

Also Read: Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Challenges Bollywood's Obsession with Box Office Numbers: 'Measurement of Success Is Changing'

Shabana, known for her roles in '90s films under the screen name Neha, and Manoj, a critically acclaimed actor, tied the knot in 2006. In a previous interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Manoj emphasized that their marriage transcends religious boundaries, focusing more on shared values than religious differences.

Coming from a Brahmin family, Manoj acknowledges the societal expectations associated with his background. However, he highlights the surprising acceptance from his family, stating, "She’s a proud Muslim, and I’m a proud Hindu, but it doesn’t clash with each other."

As Manoj gears up for the release of Killer Soup, he reflects on the simplicity and strength found in love that goes beyond societal norms, sending a powerful message of unity in diversity.

Also Read: Incredible! Gulmohar star Manoj Bajpayee does not take any credit for his effortless performance on-screen; He says ‘I find it very difficult to….’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

