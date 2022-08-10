Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood

MUMBAI :From movies to advertisements to red carpets, our Bollywood actresses always look gorgeous and makeup is something that is very important for them. So, having a great makeup artist is something celebs always look forward to. Well, there are many amazing make-up artists in Bollywood who are actually the behind-the-scenes stars, and one of them is Daniel Bauer.

Daniel Bauer is actually an Australian based makeup artist, but he also has Indian origins as well. His mother is Thai, dad is German, grandmother is Chinese and grandfather is Indian. Reportedly, he started his journey as a makeup artist in Bollywood with the film Game and then there was no looking back for him.



He has worked as a makeup artist for Katrina Kaif in many movies like Bang Bang, Fitoor, Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs Of Hindustan, Zero, and others. He has also worked with other actresses like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others.

Check out his pictures and videos with the actresses below...

Clearly, Daniel makes all the actresses look gorgeous in movies, ads, photo shoots, and a lot more. Do you like the makeup that’s done by Daniel Bauer?

If we talk about Daniel’s personal life, he is also an inspiration from LGBTQ+ people. He is openly gay and he is married to Tyrone Braganza. His marriage was featured in the web series The Big Day and the couple also has a daughter.

