Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood

There are many amazing make-up artists in Bollywood who are actually the behind-the-scenes stars, and one of them is Daniel Bauer. Read on to know more about him...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 17:22
movie_image: 
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood

MUMBAI :From movies to advertisements to red carpets, our Bollywood actresses always look gorgeous and makeup is something that is very important for them. So, having a great makeup artist is something celebs always look forward to. Well, there are many amazing make-up artists in Bollywood who are actually the behind-the-scenes stars, and one of them is Daniel Bauer.

Daniel Bauer is actually an Australian based makeup artist, but he also has Indian origins as well. His mother is Thai, dad is German, grandmother is Chinese and grandfather is Indian. Reportedly, he started his journey as a makeup artist in Bollywood with the film Game and then there was no looking back for him.

 
Also Read:  Meet Amit Thakur, the hairstylist who makes actresses look amazing

He has worked as a makeup artist for Katrina Kaif in many movies like Bang Bang, Fitoor, Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs Of Hindustan, Zero, and others. He has also worked with other actresses like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others.

Check out his pictures and videos with the actresses below...



Clearly, Daniel makes all the actresses look gorgeous in movies, ads, photo shoots, and a lot more. Do you like the makeup that’s done by Daniel Bauer?

If we talk about Daniel’s personal life, he is also an inspiration from LGBTQ+ people. He is openly gay and he is married to Tyrone Braganza. His marriage was featured in the web series The Big Day and the couple also has a daughter.

Also Read:  Meet Mickey Contractor who makes all the actresses look beautiful on the big screens

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Daniel Bauer Katrina Kaif Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Kangana Ranaut Alia Bhatt like Bang Bang Fitoor Tiger Zinda Hai Thugs of Hindustan Zero Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 17:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Taarak Mehta aka Sachin Shroff, is all set to get married to a family friend, But who is she? Find out details about this mystery lady here!
MUMBAI :Sachin Shroff is all set to get married and friends and colleagues from the industry gathered to celebrate with...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pihu agrees to marry Mahir while Prachi is all set to marry Josh
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav feels Abhinav is the right guy for Akshara
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood
MUMBAI :From movies to advertisements to red carpets, our Bollywood actresses always look gorgeous and makeup is...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Balwinder confuses Malishka for Lakshmi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive
Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive
Shantanu nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' clocks in a year
Shantanu nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' clocks in a year
Kangana turns film trade analyst! Dubs Akshay, Emraan-starrer 'Selfiee' a 'flop'
Kangana turns film trade analyst! Dubs Akshay, Emraan-starrer 'Selfiee' a 'flop'
Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?
Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?
Audience Perspective! Should Akshay Kumar follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break?
Audience Perspective! Should Akshay Kumar follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break?