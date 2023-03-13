Meet makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh Dsouza who has worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others

Preetisheel Singh Dsouza is one of the most famous makeup and prosthetics artists in the Indian film industry. Today, let’s look at her work and which actors and actresses she has worked with.
MUMBAI:When we look at actors and actresses in movies, we praise their looks. But, it takes a village to make them look amazing. From make-up artists to hairstylists to costume designers, a lot of people put in their best for a celeb’s perfect look. Also, sometimes, prosthetics are used to make the actor look different in the movie, and it takes a lot of hard work in that.


Today, let’s talk about makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh Dsouza who has been in the industry for more than a decade. Not just in Bollywood, she has also done work down South.

Preetisheel has worked in movies like Joker, Haider, Nanak Shah Fakir, Bajirao Mastani, MOM, Padmaavat, Andhadhun, Bharat, Bala, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa, Pathaan, Bhediya, and more. So, of course, this means that she has worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many more. She had won a National Award for Best Makeup for the film Nanak Shah Fakir.


Check out her pictures and videos below...


Well, Preetisheel is clearly Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favourite. Not just his movies, but the makeup artist has also done the looks of the actresses in the filmmaker’s upcoming web series Heeramandi.


She had shared the motion poster of the web series and wrote, “Working with the iconic #SanjayLeelaBhansali is always an adventure! Can’t wait for you guys to see all the looks we’ve created for Heeramandi. #staytuned.”


Well, clearly Preetisheel’s work is damn good, and we can’t wait to see what makeup and prosthetics she will be doing in her upcoming projects.


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

