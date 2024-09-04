Meet Srikanth Bolla, the entrepreneur played by Rajkummar Rao into the film, Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth teaser was unveiled on Friday. Filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani's eponymous biopic, starring Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F in supporting roles, is slated to be released on May 10.
So, who is the real Srikanth Bolla, who faced many challenges in life because of his impaired vision.

Did you know in 2017, he was named by Forbes magazine in its list of 30 under 30 across all of Asia? Srikanth is the CEO and founder of Hyderabad-based Bollant Industries.

Here are some more things you need to know about Srikanth, who fought against all odds to make it big in life.

As per a 2022 report by The Hindu, soon after his birth, Srikanth's relatives had advised his parents to abandon him after he was born in 1991 as he could not take care of them in their old age. He was scorned by classmates as he was visually challenged.

He decided to turn his disadvantage into an opportunity and there is no looking back for him. Hailing from an agricultural family in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, he went on to become the first international blind student to graduate from MIT in the US.

After his matriculation, he wished to pursue science in his 12th grade but was not permitted to do so, as per a 2015 Rediff report. Srikanth filed a case, and after a six-month wait, he was allowed to pursue science at his own risk. He topped his class with a 98 percent in his XII board exams. He was then denied admission to coaching institutes for the Indian Institute of Technology, where he wanted to study engineering, because he is blind.

Srikanth is an Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. He was given corporate opportunities in the US, but he was looking for some innovative ideas in India. In 2012, Srikanth founded Bollant Industries and later also got funding from Ratan Tata, as per a 2018 report by The Hindu. The company produces areca-based products and creates job opportunities for hundreds of individuals with disabilities.

He married wife Swathi in April 2022. A few days ago Srikanth and Swathi became proud parents to a baby girl and Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to congratulate the new parents.

Srikanth co-founded Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities in 2011 in which he started a Braille printing press, providing educational, vocational, financial, and rehabilitation services to students with multiple disabilities for an economically independent and self-sustainable life. 

Srikanth is the director of Surge Impact Foundation, founded in September 2016. The organisation aims to enable individuals and institutions in India to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Srikanth was a youth leader since 2005 and went on to become a member of Lead India 2020: The Second National Youth Movement. Started by former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Lead India 2020 sought to help India reach the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2020 by eradicating poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

