Merry Christmas Trailer! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Date Takes a Twisted Turn

Sriram Raghavan's much-anticipated film, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, promises an enthralling cinematic experience with a mix of thrills and chills. The newly released 140-second trailer provides a glimpse into the filmmaker's signature storytelling style, blending elements of suspense, retro visuals, and Christmas-themed intrigue.
MUMBAI: The trailer kicks off in classic Sriram Raghavan fashion, featuring a split screen with two mixer grinders—one grinding food items and the other tablets. The narrative unfolds with a perfect blend of cinema, carnivals, toys, and the colour red, setting the tone for the mysterious storyline.

The characters played by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi embark on a Christmas Eve date, anticipating that one special moment. However, the night takes a surreal turn in Katrina's apartment, leading to a series of unexpected incidents that put their lives, along with that of a young girl, in jeopardy. Their only hope is to "Dial M for Miracles."

The trailer introduces a "lone wolf" character portrayed by Sanjay Kapoor, strategically placed by the "good lord" at the right time. The suspense deepens as the trailer concludes with Vijay Sethupathi suggesting, "Sometimes violence is better than sacrifice."

Apart from the stellar lead cast, the film features talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version, while the Tamil version boasts stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar make special cameos in both versions.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas promises viewers an enthralling cinematic experience with thrills and chills. The film, featuring music by Pritam and lyrics by Varun Grover, is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Tamil, offering a unique blend of suspense, drama, and the magic of Christmas.

