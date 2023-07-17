WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is all set to release on 15th December 2023. But, the movie won’t be getting a solo release.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 13:31
movie_image: 
Vijay Sethupathi

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was announced a couple of years ago. The film was supposed to mark Vijay’s Hindi film debut, but as the release date was pushed a couple of times, now Jawan will be his Hindi debut.

However, now, the makers of Merry Christmas have announced the official release date of the movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 15th December 2023.

Also Read: OMG! Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport; netizens say, “Fans should really show some respect”

Katrina took to Instagram to share the posters of the film, and wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, and while Katrina and Vijay play the lead roles in both the versions, the supporting cast in both the movies are different.

Well, the posters are interesting and they are giving a vintage vibe. We wonder if the film is a period suspense thriller.

Netizens are liking the poster and as the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan they have high expectations from it. However, Merry Christmas won’t be getting a solo release as Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha is also slated to release on 15th December 2023.

Yodha has been delayed multiple times, so it will be interesting to see whether these two films will clash at the box office or one of them will change the release date to avoid the clash. Let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Merry Christmas JAWAN Sriram Raghavan Sidharth Malhotra Yodha Disha Patani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 13:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Vivan Dsena pens down an emotional note, as he exits Udaariyaan; Ravi Dubey Reacts!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Trauma! Reeva talks about long distance relationship, Ishaan leaves nervously
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
SRK Launches Nayanthara Poster - The Leading Lady Of Jawan With A Powerful Caption
MUMBAI: Jawan new poster drop! Get ready to witness Nayanthara in a captivating power-packed action avatar!The highly...
Must Read! Salman Khan warns people against fake casting; clarifies he is not casting for any film currently
MUMBAI : Fake casting is something that the entertainment industry faces a lot. A lot of struggling actors are told...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Reeva drops a bomb on Ishaan, the latter left shaken
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples. From their dating...
Recent Stories
Nayanthara
SRK Launches Nayanthara Poster - The Leading Lady Of Jawan With A Powerful Caption
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nayanthara
SRK Launches Nayanthara Poster - The Leading Lady Of Jawan With A Powerful Caption
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan warns people against fake casting; clarifies he is not casting for any film currently
Sunny Kaushal
Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif
ELLI AVRRAM
Sexy! Elli AvrRam’s bikini game is on point, sets the gram on fire with her latest click yet again
Disha Patani
Must Read! “Disha Patani ka career sankat mein hai”, netizens drop hilarious comments as Palak Tiwari posts some new clicks
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start Tour of Prem; Vadodara is their first destination – Deets Inside