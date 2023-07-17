WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was announced a couple of years ago. The film was supposed to mark Vijay’s Hindi film debut, but as the release date was pushed a couple of times, now Jawan will be his Hindi debut.

However, now, the makers of Merry Christmas have announced the official release date of the movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 15th December 2023.

Katrina took to Instagram to share the posters of the film, and wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, and while Katrina and Vijay play the lead roles in both the versions, the supporting cast in both the movies are different.

Well, the posters are interesting and they are giving a vintage vibe. We wonder if the film is a period suspense thriller.

Netizens are liking the poster and as the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan they have high expectations from it. However, Merry Christmas won’t be getting a solo release as Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha is also slated to release on 15th December 2023.

Yodha has been delayed multiple times, so it will be interesting to see whether these two films will clash at the box office or one of them will change the release date to avoid the clash. Let’s wait and watch.

