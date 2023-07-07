OMG! Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport; netizens say, “Fans should really show some respect”

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the airport and her fans mobbed her. Well, netizens are not happy with the fans’ behaviour.
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest female stars that we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress surely has a huge fan following, and recently she was mobbed by her fans at the airport. 

The actress was recently clicked at the airport and looked gorgeous in her casual avatar. A lot of fans came near her and started clicking selfie. Finally, her security had to clear the crowd for the actress to walk.

However, the fans’ behaviour has made people on social media quite upset. A netizen commented, “Fans should really show some respect towards an individual..especially a woman! If I was her I would be petrified….” Another Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful Kat surrounded by wild animals really…people need to maintain a distance….” One more netizen commented, “Come on guys..we know she’s gorgeous but that doesn’t mean you force yourself on her to take selfies…show some respect..” Check out the comments below...

What do you think about fans’ behaviour with Katrina? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Katrina’s movies, the actress has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas lined up. While the former is slated to release on Diwali this year, the release date of the latter is not yet announced.

Katrina also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty, but there have been multiple reports about the film. Some reports say that the film has been postponed, and some suggest that Katrina has opted out of it. However, the actress has not yet given any clarification on it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

