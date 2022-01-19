MINDBLOWING! Alia Bhatt flaunts her million-dollar smile in these sunkissed pictures

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt surely knows how to meltdown the hearts of her fans with her amazing posts. The actor recently took to her social media handle where she shared pictures of her sun-kissed moments.

In the pictures, Alia was seen hiding her face with a flower and leaves. She captioned the photos, as hangies with the sun & this flower. Alia looked breath-taking in the photos as she enjoyed the sunshine. Dressed in an orange print dress, the actor smiled candidly as the camera captured her.

The pictures went viral on the internet as soon as the star posted them on her account. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was the first one to react to her pictures. The actor commented on the picture by writing In da Baug !!!. Soon the fans also started commenting on the pictures with the hearts and fire emojis.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in director SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. Recently, the star also was seen at the poster launch of her next upcoming film Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and will see Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Other than these two films, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, she has her plate full with different types of movies. Finally, the next film that she will feature in is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also has Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

