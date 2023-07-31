More Power! These celebrities opened up about being sexually abused, check out

MUMBAI: We are back with yet another story from the entertainment world.

Sexual abuse is one of the vices of the society. One of the possible reasons behind it being a person’s entitlement and lack of morality. Many celebrities have over the years suffered sexual abuse and some even came forth with the same.

Our rights have often been overlooked and people had to go through this brutal treatment at the hands of their abuser. Everyone has a right to not be exploited in any way but oftentimes, humanity takes a step back for abusers.

Celebrities from Hindi Cinema have come forward with the same and bravely told their tales.

1.Sanya Malhotra – she spoke on being harassed in Delhi and was touched inappropriately by a fan trying to take a picture. She recalled that she was returning home from college and along with her a group of boys also took the bus and teased her.

2.Priyanka Chopra – she claimed that a director once made her uncomfortable on the sets of a film.

3.Deepika Padukone – the actress also opened up that once when she and her family were going out and eating in a restaurant when she was 14-15 years old. Someone was following her and she turned around, went to the person and slapped him.

4.Neena Gupta – in her autobiography, she was scared to tell her mother about the doctor and a tailor who molested her in her school days.

5.Kangana Ranaut – on the show Lock Upp, Kangana too revealed that she had been sexually abused in her childhood. The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh.

It was very brave of these women to talk about the abuse they had to endure and power through in her life. We salute them for their bravery and they are an absolute inspiration to the women around.

