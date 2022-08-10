Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Know the real story on which Rani Mukerji starrer is based on

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is slated to release on 17th March 2023. Well, the movie is based on a real life story and here’s all you need to know about it.
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI :One film that everyone is talking about from the past few days is Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and the actress’ performance in it has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Well, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty. Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya were a Bengali couple staying in Norway. They were blessed with two kids Abhigyaan and Aishwarya.  

Things changed when Norwegian Child Welfare Services, also known as Barnevernet, took their kids on the grounds of improper treatment of children. Sagarika and Anurup fought for their children at Norwegian court but the decision was not in their favour. Later, an appeal was filed in the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for the same.

Well, Sagarika and Anurup got separated, and later the Norwegian Child Welfare Services gave custody to Anurup’s brother. Now, Sagarika had to fight another battle in India for her kids. In 2012, she approached Calcutta High Court and finally in 2013, she got the custody of her children. Last year, Sagarika launched a book titled The Journey Of A Mother which is about her struggle to get her kids back.

It will surely be interesting to see how Ashima Chibber has narrated this story in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Meanwhile, everyone is expecting a great performance from Rani Mukerji.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

