Much-Awaited! Akshay Kumar collaborates with THIS Bollywood filmmaker for a biopic based on lawyer C Sankaran

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has recently signed a new movie with Karan Johar. Reportedly, Akshay will be playing the eponymous character in a biopic on C Sankaran – a lawyer who built his reputation by challenging the British empire in India, especially in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

A source close to the unit revealed that Akshay was the first and only choice for the C Sankaran biopic ever since the film was conceptualised by director Karan Tyagi and producer Karan Johar, and the only thing that was remaining was for the superstar to sign on the dotted line.

The source adds that as per the real-life lawyer, the film will be set during pre-Independence India against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in a periodic drama, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ which is the actor’s first historical drama. In the film, he plays the titular medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film focuses on his battles against Mohammed of Ghor in the 12th century. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in her Bollywood debut, apart from Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij. The film is also the first time Yash Raj Films has dabbled in the historical genre.

Credit: BollywoodLife