Much before the release of Shehzada the South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on YouTube on this date

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie titled Shehzada has been the talk of that town ever since it was in the making. The movie is directed by ‘Dishoom’ fame Rohit Dhawan and is the official remake of the South version ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the leading role. The trailer of the movie Shehzada is winning the hearts of the fans, and they are eagerly looking forward to seeing actor Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen massy avatar.

The songs of the movie are already creating a strong buzz all over the internet. On one side, fans are loving Kartik Aaryan’s avatar in the trailer itself, and on the other hand many people are supporting Allu Arjun for his swag and style in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and saying that no one can match the style, swag, and energy of Allu Arjun.

As we know, the movie is now all set to hit the big screen on a new date - 17th February - and much before the release of the movie, the South version - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - will be released on YouTube.

Yes, you hard right! The South version titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the leading role, is all set to be released on YouTube on 2nd February.

It will definitely be a treat to watch the actor Allu Arjun once again in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, and now the movie will reach the maximum audience, especially in North India.

What are your views of the South version – ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ releasing in Hindi language? Do you think this will affect the business of the upcoming movie Shehzada. Do let us know in the comments section below.

