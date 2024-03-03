Mumtaz's love story with Shammi Kapoor and career choices

MUMBAI: Mumtaz, known for her iconic roles in Hindi cinema, recently shared insights into her love story with veteran actor Shammi Kapoor and her decision to reject his marriage proposal. Despite being in love with Kapoor, Mumtaz chose to prioritize her career and personal aspirations over marriage.

The actress recalled working with Shammi Kapoor in the film "Brahmachari" and falling in love with him during the shoot of the song "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche." Their relationship blossomed, and Kapoor, who had lost his wife Geeta Bali, proposed marriage to Mumtaz.

However, Mumtaz, who was just 17 years old at the time, revealed that she rejected Kapoor's proposal because he told her that women marrying into the Kapoor family did not work. Despite her deep love for him, Mumtaz was determined to continue working in films and pursue her dreams of becoming a successful actress.

Her decision did not sit well with Kapoor, who accused her of pretending to love him only to secure big film roles opposite him. Mumtaz's refusal to give up her career for marriage left her heartbroken but firm in her decision.

Mumtaz eventually married Mayur Madhvani and continued working in films, balancing her personal and professional life. She has two daughters, Natasha and Tanya, and remains a respected figure in Bollywood.

Mumtaz's story highlights the challenges faced by women in the film industry and the importance of following one's dreams and aspirations, even in the face of love and relationships. Her courage to prioritize her career over marriage is a testament to her strong will and determination.

Credit: Pinkvilla