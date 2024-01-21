What! Mumtaz Opens Up About Overcoming B-Grade Label and Her Turning Point with Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, veteran actor Mumtaz delves into the early struggles of her acting career, recounting a time when she was labelled a B-grade actor due to her involvement in smaller roles. Starting her journey in the film industry at the tender age of 11, Mumtaz reminisces about the challenges she faced before her career took a remarkable turn with Dilip Kumar's iconic film, Ram Aur Shyam.

Recalling those initial days, Mumtaz shared, "I was given the label of a B-grade actor because I did a lot of small roles. I also did comedy with Mehboob sahab. I just closed my eyes and did work. I thought the rest is in god’s hands. My start in the film industry was wrong." Despite the challenges, Mumtaz maintained her resilience and continued to persevere in the industry.

The turning point in Mumtaz's career came when Mehboob sahab, recognizing her potential, showed one of her scenes to the legendary Dilip Kumar. The outcome was the opportunity to work alongside Kumar in the film Ram Aur Shyam. Mumtaz expressed gratitude for Kumar's down-to-earth nature, revealing, "Dilip sahab was a very down-to-earth person."

Despite a significant age difference between Mumtaz and Dilip Kumar, the duo's on-screen chemistry became the talk of the town. Mumtaz disclosed that Kumar initially had reservations after watching the trial shot, but he eventually recognized her qualities, including her good height, fairness, and proficiency in dancing.

Addressing her approach to working with co-stars, Mumtaz emphasized a principle of fairness and inclusivity. She shared, "I used to think of my time when nobody wanted to work with me and nobody accepted me. So when god made me something then it’s not right for me to do the same thing that I faced with other people." Her commitment to inclusivity and professionalism shines through as she states, "If I have the ability, I will work with everyone, and if the actor is not good, they won’t get work in the future."

Credit: The Indian Express



