What! When Mumtaz revealed she was replaced by Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker as she was dating Shammi Kapoor, read on to know why

Mumtaz

MUMBAI: Raj Kapoor was one of the biggest and most admired names in the Hindi film industry. His film Mera Naam Joker was one of his films that broke many stereotypes and was a cult film of its time. The film could have had actress Mumtaz in the film however Raj Kapoor chose not to cast her.

In an interview, Mumtaz said that Raj Kapoor who was the lead as well as the director of the film made her audition for the role however later dropped her from the film. She said, “Raj ji had me audition for Mera Naam Joker but he later cut me saying that, ‘You will come to our house and we don’t want you to wear such small clothes in the film.’ So he decided not to cast me in the film.”

Mumtaz was to essay the role of trapeze artist Marina which was eventually played by Russian actress Kseniya Ryabinkina. Mumtaz said she was only 17 when she began dating Shammi Kapoor and he was 18 years older to her. She felt that she was too young to get married even though she loved him a lot. She said, “I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha.”

Mumtaz mentioned that the break-up was an amicable one and it wouldn’t have worked out. She added, “I wanted to act. I wanted to achieve something. The Kapoor family was strict about their bahus not working in films.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress


 

