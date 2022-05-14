OMG! Mumtaz opens up on her extra-marital affair

MUMBAI: Having made her debut in 1958 with Sone Ki Chidiya, at the young age of 11, Mumtaz emerged as a big star, who gave several hit films with Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh and Mumtaz were a popular onscreen couple. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen in 1990 but quit acting after that. Mumtaz recently opened up about her extra-marital affair.

In an interview with a news portal, Mumtaz spoke about the rumours around her husband’s affair. She said it is quite common for men to have affairs through the backdoor. The actress added that she respects her husband because he told her about it. He confided that he’d developed a liking for a girl in the US. He was born and brought up in America. However, her husband also insisted that he will always love her and will never leave her. Mumtaz added that it’s a forgotten story. She lives like a queen and her husband has never kept her wanting for anything.

Further, after the episode, she began feeling lonely and hurt. So, she flew down to India. The actress recalled getting carried away and having an affair. However, she added that it was just a temporary phase, which ended soon.

Mumtaz had her career breakthrough with Raj Khosla's family drama Do Raaste. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema with Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Tere Mere Sapne, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apna Desh, Loafer, Jheel Ke Us Paar, Chor Machaye Shor, Aap Ki Kasam, Roti, Prem Kahani, and Nagin.

