Must Read! #1YearOfPathaan trends all over as the movie completes one year, here are the tweets

MUMBAI: Movie Pathaan is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie which has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ilez Badurgov is directed by Siddharth Anand who has earlier given movies like War and Bang Bang. The movie Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy universe in the line of the Tiger franchise and War.

The movie that marks the comeback of the superstar was loved for tis great action and the spy universe connect which was news in the industry, well thill today when we see the movie we love to see all over again, well the has completed one year today and the fans all over are not keeping cal but are showering all the love for the movie. Have a look at the posts.

As we see these posts the fans all over are showering all the love for the movie Psathaan as it clocks 1 and there are many who sharing the reaction videos from the theatres and praising the actor Shah Rukh Khan, we can also see the videos of the fans celebrating the movie in the cinema and showering the love for the superstar.

Indeed this reminded the buzz which was created during the release of the movie Pathaan, what are your views on this, do share in the comment section below.

Talking about the director Siddharth Anand his next venture titled Fighter has released today that has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar, it is getting good reviews from the fans all over and the critics.

