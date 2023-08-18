Must Read! 35 Years of Salman Khan: 5 films the actor deserved awards for, but didn’t get

Salman Khan completed 35 years in the industry recently. So, today, let’s look at the list of his five films for which he deserved an award but didn’t get...
MUMBAI:  Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started his journey with a supporting role in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, but made his debut as a lead with Maine Pyar Kiya which was released in 1989.

Well, recently Biwi Ho To Aisi completed 35 years of its release which means Salman also completed 35 years in the industry. While Salman is known as a star in the industry, there have been movie in which he gave fantastic performances as well.

Also Read: Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years

So, today, let’s look at the list of his five films for which he deserved an award but didn’t get...  

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam


From comedy to drama to romance, Salman did everything in the film. But, he didn’t get an award for his performance in it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film was simply wonderful.

Tere Naam


One of the best performances of Salman Khan till now is Tere Naam. Everyone had thought that he will win awards for the film, but that didn’t happen.

Ek Tha Tiger


In Ek Tha Tiger, Salman was just perfect as the RAW agent who falls in love with an ISI agent. The actor nailed it in the titular role.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan


One film he surely deserved awards for was Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Well, he was nominated for his performance in the Kabir Khan directorial, didn’t win an award.

Sultan


Sultan is one of the best films of the superstar. His performance as a wrestler was appreciated by one and all. But, when it comes to awards didn’t get any.

Also Read: Must read! Adil Durrani rubbishes the rumours of Salman Khan threatening him

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

