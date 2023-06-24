Must Read! 4 hits, 1 average and 6 flops, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon’s films

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. With her performance in movies like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat, and Mini, she has proved her mettle as an actress as well.

However, when it comes to the box office, Kriti has not been that lucky. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Heropanti in 2014 which was a hit at the box office. Till now, as a lead, she has starred in 11 Hindi films that were released in theatres.

Also Read: Must Read! Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer had a disappointing week one

But, from 11 movies, only four have been hit at the box office. The four films of Kriti that left a mark at the box office are Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4.

Talking about her flops, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Shehzada, and Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the actress’ last year’s release Bhediya was an average grosser.

On OTT, Kriti impressed one and all with her performance in Mimi. She was simply excellent in it, but after Mimi, we haven’t seen a Kriti Sanon film in which she excelled in her performance. Maybe the audience is getting a bit disappointed with her movies because they want to watch the Kriti that they saw in Mimi.

Meanwhile, she has some interesting projects lined up like Ganapath - Part 1, a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor, and The Crew. Let’s hope that the actress is back with a bang with these movies.

Are you excited about Kriti’s upcoming films? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.







