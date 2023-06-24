Must Read! 4 hits, 1 average and 6 flops, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon’s films

Kriti Sanon has been in the Hindi film industry for the past 9 years. Let’s have a look at the box office analysis of the actress’ films.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 21:33
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. With her performance in movies like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat, and Mini, she has proved her mettle as an actress as well.

However, when it comes to the box office, Kriti has not been that lucky. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Heropanti in 2014 which was a hit at the box office. Till now, as a lead, she has starred in 11 Hindi films that were released in theatres.

Also Read: Must Read! Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer had a disappointing week one

But, from 11 movies, only four have been hit at the box office. The four films of Kriti that left a mark at the box office are Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4.

Talking about her flops, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Shehzada, and Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the actress’ last year’s release Bhediya was an average grosser.

On OTT, Kriti impressed one and all with her performance in Mimi. She was simply excellent in it, but after Mimi, we haven’t seen a Kriti Sanon film in which she excelled in her performance. Maybe the audience is getting a bit disappointed with her movies because they want to watch the Kriti that they saw in Mimi.

Meanwhile, she has some interesting projects lined up like Ganapath - Part 1, a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor, and The Crew. Let’s hope that the actress is back with a bang with these movies.

Are you excited about Kriti’s upcoming films? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    


 

 


 

Adipurush Kriti Sanon Heropanti Bareilly Ki Barfi Panipat Mini Raabta Housefull 4 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 21:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Akansha Puri for targeting Bebika and Jad
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream a few days back at Jio Cinemas at 9: 00 pm and since day one, a lot has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Geetanjali's real motive behind the attack revealed
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! 4 hits, 1 average and 6 flops, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon’s films
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. With her performance in...
Baalveer 3: Shocking! Baalveer punished and arrested
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: High Drama! Yuvika gives a befitting reply to DJ
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon
Must Read! 4 hits, 1 average and 6 flops, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon’s films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian to be seen in C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan
Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby
Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby
Karan Deol
Wow! Honeymoon pictures of Karan Deol and his wife is all about beautiful mountains and great scenery
This is where I belong'
Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'
Arshad Warsi
Exclusive! Arshad Warsi says, “All we need is to start making better films”
lavish villa
Whoa! THIS actor owns a lavish villa in Italy and charges a whopping Rs 40 lakhs p/m in rent; his last couple of films are flops