Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby

MUMBAI:Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, the actress with her cuteness and her movies has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the new projects and clicks of the actress.

Well these latest pictures of the actress along with her friends and their children are grabbing the attention of the fans and are getting viral all over, as we see the actress is looking supremely cute as she was holding and playing with the kids and the fans are loving these clicks of the actress. The fans are now saying that she will be very good as the mother.

ALSO READ – Wow! Honeymoon pictures of Karan Deol and his wife is all about beautiful mountains and great scenery

Yes, the fans all over are not keeping calm and they are expressing that they feel actress Kriti Sanon will be too god with the kids and these pictures shows how comfortably she is handling them, and she is looking super cute, whereas many people are saying now she should get married and have children because they want to see how cute the actress will look as the mother.

What are your views on these pictures and do you think these pictures are giving the glimpses of how actress Kriti Sanon would grace as the parent, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Exclusive! Arshad Warsi says, “All we need is to start making better films”